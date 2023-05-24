 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warming trend is coming.

  • Updated
  • 0

Highs today were in the 80s. We had plenty of sunshine and a brisk southerly breeze. Read here for the rest of the 7-day outlook.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you