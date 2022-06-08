 Skip to main content
Warming trend is on the way.

Allergy symptoms will decrease...

Rain showers in the area meant a temporary drop in the pollen counts, but the trend will rise for the rest of the week.

Allergy Forecast xo (5).png

Wednesday...

Temperatures fell a bit for Wednesday afternoon reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. Readings will warm up over the next 7 days or so.

Highs Today xo (6).png
Almanac and Forecast Graph xo.png

Showers return for next week...

The next threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances Friday night into Saturday. We are running a deficit for the year, so more rainfall is needed.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (5).png
Futurecast Thursday Map xo.png

Medium range trends…

The first half of June will likely sport near normal readings, but above normal readings will be in place for June 16th through June 22nd. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the a look at middle June outlooks.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (4).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

