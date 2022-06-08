Warming trend is on the way.

Allergy symptoms will decrease...
Rain showers in the area meant a temporary drop in the pollen counts, but the trend will rise for the rest of the week.
Wednesday...
Temperatures fell a bit for Wednesday afternoon reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s. Readings will warm up over the next 7 days or so.
Showers return for next week...
The next threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances Friday night into Saturday. We are running a deficit for the year, so more rainfall is needed.
Medium range trends…
The first half of June will likely sport near normal readings, but above normal readings will be in place for June 16th through June 22nd. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the a look at middle June outlooks.
