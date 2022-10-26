Warming trend

Cooler than normal...
High pressure to the west continues to generate northwesterly winds, and sunshine dominated. Temperatures remained below normal with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.
Northwesterly winds...
Northwesterly winds will diminish to near calm tonight and temperatures will tumble. Look for readings in the 20s and 30s by morning.
Warmer weather follows…
Highs for Thursday will reach into the 50s, followed by highs in the 60s by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The next chance of rain will be next Thursday.
Medium range trends...
Warmer weather continues over the eastern United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. The middle of the states will be near to slightly above average.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden