Warming up and calming down through the rest of the week

We saw clouds and showers on Monday which made for fall like temps in the mid 60s. Heading into Tuesday, it will be a great day for firing up the grill!
It will be a tad bit different on Tuesday where highs will meet the upper 70s and low 80s thanks to plenty of sunshine and calm winds.
This week's forecast is actually one of the calmest we've seen this summer. Lows will reach the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky.
Highs will be even warmer for Wednesday as winds come out of the south. Some gusts on Wednesday could exceed 35mph. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Things change up a little on Wednesday night as a cold front passes by. Showers sparked by the cold front look to miss us to our northeast, but a slight to moderate chance of rain can't be ruled out!
We will trend sunny by Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
More sunshine spill into Friday and beyond for our weekend. Highs will reach the 90s heading into Saturday and Sunday and even mid 90s by Monday.