Warming weather ahead.

Breezy Thursday…
A cold front has ushered in drying and cooling northwesterly winds. We had highs in the 70s, though some were set around midnight. Still, it was a pleasant day.
Drying and warming weather will win out…
All signs are pointing to 90 degree heat this upcoming weekend and early into next week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country.
