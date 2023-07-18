Warmer weather is taking over once again. Look for highs mostly in the 80s to lower 90s. A few opportunities for showers exist, but not many. Read here for the latest outlook.
Warming weather coming around.
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
