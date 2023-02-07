Warming weather

Beautiful start to the week…
Monday and Tuesday brought us dry skies and plenty of sunshine. Highs were in the 30s and 40s today. There will be more of the same for the next few days.
Winter Storm Watch…
A low-pressure area will favor us with a wintry mix Wednesday night and then snow for Thursday. Keep the shovel and snowblowers handy. There doesn’t appear to be a significant batch of arctic air behind this system.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern and central United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Western United States.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a nice week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden