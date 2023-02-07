 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Looking More Likely...

.A winter storm will bring accumulating snow, possibly heavy, to
much of the area late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.
Confidence is increasing in a heavy snow band of 6 or more inches
from central into southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. There
are still uncertainties with the storm, that could impact the
snow amounts and location it falls.

Follow the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult Thursday. The heaviest
snow period looks to be during the morning commute Thursday.
Heavy, wet snow could down tree limbs and power lines.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Warming weather

Coulee Region weather is looking up.

Beautiful start to the week…

Monday and Tuesday brought us dry skies and plenty of sunshine. Highs were in the 30s and 40s today. There will be more of the same for the next few days.

Winter Storm Watch…

A low-pressure area will favor us with a wintry mix Wednesday night and then snow for Thursday. Keep the shovel and snowblowers handy. There doesn’t appear to be a significant batch of arctic air behind this system.

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern and central United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Western United States.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

