Warming weather

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Looking More Likely... .A winter storm will bring accumulating snow, possibly heavy, to much of the area late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. Confidence is increasing in a heavy snow band of 6 or more inches from central into southwest Wisconsin and northeast Iowa. There are still uncertainties with the storm, that could impact the snow amounts and location it falls. Follow the forecast if you have travel plans Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult Thursday. The heaviest snow period looks to be during the morning commute Thursday. Heavy, wet snow could down tree limbs and power lines. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&