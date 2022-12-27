Warming week.

Warm up this week…
Southerly winds increased this afternoon ahead of a warm front in the Plains. Temperatures responded by reaching into the teens and 20s under a partly cloudy sky. The warming trend will continue.
Highs in the 30s and 40s…
Under mostly cloudy skies expect 30s for Wednesday, possibly 40s on Thursday. There will be a chance of a wintry mix Thursday. More rain and snow are possible on Sunday into next week.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected to develop after Christmas and into the New Year.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden