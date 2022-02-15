 Skip to main content
Warming winds; Short return to above-average

Temperatures are within the single digits and teens with increasing clouds. As the clouds are increasing so are the winds.

By this afternoon the winds will be gusting up to 30 mph as high temperatures could reach the mid-30s. Even under mostly cloudy skies, melting will be possible.

Cold front arrival...

Overnight a cold front will drop across the Midwest. Ahead of the front, temperatures could reach the 40s locally early tomorrow morning. As the frontal system passes through, precipitation will develop. Rain showers will start south of I-90 in the morning. Then there could be a small window of freezing rain, sleet, or snow.

Quick fall...

After the precipitation dissipates for the Coulee Region, the cold air will start to fill in. The afternoon “high” temperature will be within the mid-20s. Skies stay cloudy with partial clearing into Thursday morning with lows in the single digits.

Thursday will be the lone cold day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the teens. Warming will again take place Friday but the blustery winds and snow chances will return.

Seasonal weekend...

Through the weekend, highs range from the low 30s to the mid-40s through Sunday. The weekend forecast also looks quiet under sunnier skies.

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device. 

