Warmth builds for a spring week

  • Updated
  • 0

Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett has a look at a very mild work week ahead

Our first 50-degree day for 2022 occurred yesterday with a high hitting 52 degrees in La Crosse. There will be more where that comes from with above-average temperatures expected to take over.

First Temp Threshold Average Dates 2022.png

Out the door, low pressure will be passing through the Midwest. A few snow showers are expected to slide through the northerly counties of the Coulee Region. However, much of the region will stay dry and cloudy. With a lack of sunshine, temperatures stay in the mid to upper 40s.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km alyssa (21).png

Warming...

Cloud cover will decrease as the temperatures take on a warming trend. Mostly sunny skies and calm winds will give the area a chance at the 50s again. Then Wednesday keeps areas of blue skies with a strong southerly wind. Wednesday could be the chance for La Crosse to experience its first 60-degree day.

Temperature Trend (15).png

Next precipitation...

A quiet start to the week will end with a chance for rain and snow Thursday into Friday. The system will start with a few light rain showers Thursday, then the storm expands Thursday night. As cold air fills in behind the storm, rain will transition over to snow into Friday morning. Rain and snowfall accumulation is expected, more details will come as the week proceeds.

POP Categories 7 Day.png

Weekend peek...

Sunshine returns Saturday, temperatures take the climb back to the 50s. The quiet, mild weather will extend through Sunday which is the first day of Spring!

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device

