Warmth continues into Friday.

Gloomy but mild…
Temperatures were very mild over the last 24 hours and it lead to readings in the middle to upper 30s. Occasional flurries and snow showers fell, but few road issues cropped up. Snow will end early this evening, but a more significant system will arrive late Thursday with snow showers.
Snow will mix with rain Thursday night…
There will be enough warmth in this next system, so snow will arrive and then mix with rain Thursday evening. This will probably mean some accumulations of snow and rain, so beware of slippery roads Thursday evening and night. A few flurries will still be possible for Friday.
Colder weekend ahead…
The low pressure system will tap into much colder air for the weekend. Overnight lows will drop to near or below zero, especially Saturday and possibly Sunday morning.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the 3rd week of February are favoring above normal weather for the High Plains into the Southeast and the far western states.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden