Warmth continues.

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Rising temperatures...

Tuesday brought another day of perfect fall weather. Sunny skies and southerly winds allowed highs into the 70s, with another day expected like that into Wednesday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (15).png
Highs Today xo (54).png

Active weather pattern starting Thursday night...

A low pressure system will set up shop for late week and into the weekend. One inch amounts of rain will be possible at that time. Good news, because we’ve seen drought conditions developing.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (67).png

Cooler weather follows…

Highs for the weekend and early next week will fall back into the 40s and 50s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (68).png

Medium range trends...

Warmer weather continues over the eastern United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. The weather pattern will spread cooler air eastward into the middle of the country for the second week of November.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (30).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

