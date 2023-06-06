 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 6 PM CDT this
evening.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues to
impact particulate concentrations at the surface across parts of
Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to reach levels
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at https://airquality.wi.gov

Warmth continues.

  • Updated
  • 0

Hotter weather is making it more uncomfortable. There won't be much change over the next 7 days. Read here for the details.

