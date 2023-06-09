Warmth on Friday

Pleasant weather meant another summery day for the area. Highs were well into the 80s, but no records were set for the day.
Front moves southward...
Cooler northwesterly winds have tapped into cooler air. That cool air will be transient, so we can expect highs in the 80s to lower 90s next week.
Showers return for the later parts of the week...
There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Friday night into Saturday. High temperatures and humidity will take a break for a few days. Enjoy it if you can get out for some fun. Read here for more details.