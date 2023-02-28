 Skip to main content
Weak storm system tonight and tomorrow

  Updated
Teh Coulee Region will see another weak storm system for tonight and tomorrow.

Pleasant Tuesday weather…

We began the day with lots of sunshine, but clouds are moving in. Highs today were in the 30s and 40s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (93).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (19).png

Storm approaching…

A weak weather system will provide chances of rain and snow tonight into early Wednesday. Amounts will be light, but there is a possibility of slippery roads.

Futurecast tonight map xo (1).png

Weak storm system…

Another chance of rain and snow will come around for next Monday. It is too early to see the details.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-28T154028.297.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected early in March for the south central and southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and northern United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-02-28T154034.805.png

Have a nice evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

