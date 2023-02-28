Weak storm system tonight and tomorrow

Pleasant Tuesday weather…
We began the day with lots of sunshine, but clouds are moving in. Highs today were in the 30s and 40s.
Storm approaching…
A weak weather system will provide chances of rain and snow tonight into early Wednesday. Amounts will be light, but there is a possibility of slippery roads.
Weak storm system…
Another chance of rain and snow will come around for next Monday. It is too early to see the details.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected early in March for the south central and southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and northern United States.
Have a nice evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden