Our dry weather pattern will break down this week. A system promises rain for Tuesday and possibly snow Wednesday night. Read here for the wet details in the forecast.
Weather changes to come
Tags
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today