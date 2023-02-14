It's an active weather pattern this week. Another low-pressure area will produce snow, mainly southeast of La Crosse as we head into Thursday. Read here for the latest.
Weather changes
Tags
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today