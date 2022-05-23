Weather turns wetter.

An active weather pattern for the remainder of the week.
Showers and t-showers will redevelop for this week, especially Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon. This weather pattern could hold more than an inch of accumulation for this area.
Chilly temperatures through Thursday afternoon.
The normal highs for this last week of May are in the 70s. We will only manage the 60s for the next few days.
Weekend warmup.
There will be a slight chance of rain on Saturday, but Sunday will bring possible t-storms.
