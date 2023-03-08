 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is still expected to track through the region
bringing heavy snow with several inches of accumulation Thursday
and Thursday night. Compared to previous forecasts the onset
timing of impactful weather has trended earlier. Locally, the
higher amounts are favored south of Interstate 94 with inch per
hour rates possible late Thursday afternoon into the evening. The
bulk of the accumulations look to wrap up early Friday morning.

Travel could be severely impacted where the heavier snow falls.
Keep a close eye on the forecast for further refinements in how
much, and where the heavier snow is expected. Be prepared to
delay, alter, or cancel travel plans if conditions warrant it.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant
Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Wednesday brings the calm before Thursday's Winter Storm

  • Updated
  • 0
7 Day Snow Graph.png

Wet, heavy snow is in the forecast this week, so this forecast is not so spring-like.

Starting with Wednesday, you can expect plenty of clouds to hang overhead. We could even see a few light snow showers, flurries or light drizzle throughout the day. Most precipitation will struggle to make it east of the Mississippi on Wednesday.

Totals will be slim to none for those that get some precipitation, and this round isn't even the main even of concern this week.

Wednesday night will bring more spotty light snow or rain showers as lows dip to the low 30s.

Approaching Winter Storm

The weather takes a turn heading into Thursday. Starting in the afternoon, Winter Storm Watches for La Crosse, Crawford, Richland, Vernon, Allamakee, Winneshiek, Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha and Winona Counties go through 12pm Thursday through 6am Friday. Watches go through 3pm Thursday through 6am Friday for Buffalo, Jackson, Monroe and Trempealeau Counties.

Current Watches - All Types.png

It is likely that we will see an upgrade to a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning later Wednesday or even early Thursday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Rain could lead the snow in for a similar look to what we saw Sunday night and into Monday morning with slush-filled roads. Snow will melt and eventually pile up due to the heavier snowfall rates.

Luckily, there has been a slight southern shift, but totals will add up near 4-9" for the La Crosse area. Lower totals 3-7" will be possible further north of I-90. Areas south of La Crosse could be looking more at 5-10"+.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - GFS.png

Even lower end totals will still be enough to give us travel impacts late Thursday and into Friday. Travel will be dangerous between Watch times.

Snow looks to wrap up into the late morning on Friday.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

We will then have a brief lull in precipitation before more snow enters on Saturday. Saturday night and into Sunday will bring us a similar forecast to what we will see Thursday night and into Friday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you