Wednesday brings the calm before Thursday's Winter Storm

Wet, heavy snow is in the forecast this week, so this forecast is not so spring-like.
Starting with Wednesday, you can expect plenty of clouds to hang overhead. We could even see a few light snow showers, flurries or light drizzle throughout the day. Most precipitation will struggle to make it east of the Mississippi on Wednesday.
Totals will be slim to none for those that get some precipitation, and this round isn't even the main even of concern this week.
Wednesday night will bring more spotty light snow or rain showers as lows dip to the low 30s.
Approaching Winter Storm
The weather takes a turn heading into Thursday. Starting in the afternoon, Winter Storm Watches for La Crosse, Crawford, Richland, Vernon, Allamakee, Winneshiek, Fillmore, Houston, Wabasha and Winona Counties go through 12pm Thursday through 6am Friday. Watches go through 3pm Thursday through 6am Friday for Buffalo, Jackson, Monroe and Trempealeau Counties.
It is likely that we will see an upgrade to a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning later Wednesday or even early Thursday.
Rain could lead the snow in for a similar look to what we saw Sunday night and into Monday morning with slush-filled roads. Snow will melt and eventually pile up due to the heavier snowfall rates.
Luckily, there has been a slight southern shift, but totals will add up near 4-9" for the La Crosse area. Lower totals 3-7" will be possible further north of I-90. Areas south of La Crosse could be looking more at 5-10"+.
Even lower end totals will still be enough to give us travel impacts late Thursday and into Friday. Travel will be dangerous between Watch times.
Snow looks to wrap up into the late morning on Friday.
We will then have a brief lull in precipitation before more snow enters on Saturday. Saturday night and into Sunday will bring us a similar forecast to what we will see Thursday night and into Friday.