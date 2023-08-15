Windy weather takes over for Wednesday and Wednesday night. A powerful low-pressure system will also bring a good chance of t-storms for Wednesday night. Read here for more details in the forecast.
Wednesday night storms possible
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
