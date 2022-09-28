Wednesday starts freezing cold, but warmer temps are not too far

Fall is here, but winter is feeling near with our frosty start on Wednesday.
Frost Advisories will be valid until 8a.m. Wednesday morning throughout the Coulee Region where temps can reach the low to mid 30s. Jackson and Monroe Counties have a Freeze Warning valid until 8a.m. Wednesday morning where temps could reach the mid to upper 20s.
Beyond our frosty start we will see temps only reaching 60° Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. In fact, Wednesday will be a lot like Tuesday, just with a cooler start.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear and chilly with lows near 37°. We could even see frost once again, but it is dependent on when and how much clouds roll in late at night as that would help temps stay above the mid 30s.
Otherwise, Thursday will start our warming trend with temps back into the mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky.
Friday will bring even warmer high temperatures as winds from the south warm us up. Highs will reach the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.
Even into Oktoberfest weekend we will see warmer temps with a sunny sky. Beyond that, drier weather continues into early next week.