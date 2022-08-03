Wednesday starts hot, humid and stormy, but cooler relief in not far

Tuesday left us feeling hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and plenty of sunshine. More heat and humidity comes on Wednesday, but with scattered showers and storms in the morning.
Most showers and storms Wednesday morning are tracking east, along or to the north of I-90. We can expect a few more showers and thunderstorms making their way into the Coulee Region through the late morning hours. A few showers and storms along a cold front could develop on the south side of the region towards Prairie du Chien.
Organized severe weather is not expected, but cannot be ruled out Wednesday morning. Threats will include, hail, strong winds and heavy rainfall if storms turn strong to severe. Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/2" for most of the Coulee Region, but areas that see repeat or slow moving thunderstorms could see higher totals towards 1"+.
Showers and storms will depart the central portions of the Coulee Region, but development of showers and storms in the southern portions cannot be ruled out until the evening hours.
You can expect decreasing clouds and highs in the low 90s for the rest of your Wednesday.
Wednesday night will finally be clear and cool again with lows in the low 60s.
Sunshine makes its return on Thursday with comfortable highs in the mid 80s.
You can expect more sunshine on Friday ahead of some increasing heat and humidity. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Friday.
The bad news is that the weekend is bringing an increase in chances of showers and thunderstorms. It is too early to call for severe weather, but Saturday will be another hot and humid one with highs in the low 90s.