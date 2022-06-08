Wednesday starts wet with a few more spotty rain chances throughout the day

As of 5a.m. Wednesday La Crosse has only seen about 0.05" of rain. La Crosse and much of the Coulee Region will still get some light showers throughout the rest of our Wednesday morning.
A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but no severe weather is expected on Wednesday. Showers will depart around lunchtime, but a few more spotty rain chances could arrive throughout the evening.
Rainfall totals will range from about a trace to 1/2" of rain for La Crosse and areas further north. Higher totals will be possible further south towards Prairie du Chien where totals will be closer to 1/2" to 1" of rain.
After a bulk of morning showers depart around midday we will see some partial clearing and highs reaching the mid 70s for a comfy feel outdoors.
Decreasing clouds on Wednesday night will lead to mostly clear skies and cool lows in the low 50s.
Clearing will continue as a high pressure system sets up near the Coulee Region on Thursday. You can expect a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s for your Thursday.
Things get a bit complicated on Friday with a slight chance of rain and highs in the upper 70s once again. Friday is trending a bit more on the dry side, but some isolated rain showers can't be ruled out.
Saturday brings a dry start to the day before rain returns for the rest of the weekend. More rain comes into early next week with a bit of a warmup.