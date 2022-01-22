Weekend chill to the air

Chilly Friday…
Southerly winds brought some warming to the area yesterday, but we were below normal with highs in the single digits and teens. It won’t be much better for the weekend, and then more cold air surge in for next week. Today’s highs will be in the lower 20s, but they will fall into the teens for the afternoon, and Sunday will show lower to middle teens as well.
Snowfall chances in the region…
Today will bring partly cloudy skies, but another chance of snow will arrive for tonight and up to a couple of inches of snow are possible, the heaviest to the southwest. Still a third system will bring snow chances for Sunday night into Monday. Stay tuned for updates on each of these weather-makers.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the last week of January into early February are slightly favoring below normal weather for southeastern parts of the United States, and for the far western sections of the country. It would appear that slightly above normal readings will play out over the south-central sections of the country.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden