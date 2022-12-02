Weekend chill

Temporary warmth…
A strong swath of windy and warmer air will take us through today, and cold air will quickly follow. Highs Friday were in the 40s, but by Saturday highs will struggle into the 20s.
Friday night precipitation…
A weak disturbance will bring a chance of snow showers Friday night, but it should be relatively brief with a few road issues, especially west of the Mississippi River. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 5 AM for the entire viewing area. Use caution on area roads. Some gusts could reach 45 mph.
Quiet weather pattern…
There won’t be much of a strong chance of rain and snow over the next 7 days, and temperatures will be highly variable.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast and south central United States.
Have a nice weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden