...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Buffalo, Trempealeau, La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford and
Grant Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. A
combination of light snow and gusty winds could lead to periods
of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Weekend chill

La Crosse area forecast

Temporary warmth…

A strong swath of windy and warmer air will take us through today, and cold air will quickly follow. Highs Friday were in the 40s, but by Saturday highs will struggle into the 20s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (38).png
Highs Today xo (73).png

Friday night precipitation…

A weak disturbance will bring a chance of snow showers Friday night, but it should be relatively brief with a few road issues, especially west of the Mississippi River. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 5 AM for the entire viewing area. Use caution on area roads. Some gusts could reach 45 mph.

Wind advisory xo.png
Weekend Planner xo (16).png

Quiet weather pattern…

There won’t be much of a strong chance of rain and snow over the next 7 days, and temperatures will be highly variable.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (90).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (90).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast and south central United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (53).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

