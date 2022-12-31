Weekend clouds

Warm up this weekend…
A cold front slipped through the area early Friday morning and brought our afternoon readings into the 20s. A little fog and light rain accompanied the front. It’s a temporary cool down and we still have plenty of snow cover.
Return to warmth by the weekend...
Southerly winds will bring 30s back into our area this weekend, and that should last into Tuesday.
Rain and snow…
Showers will return to the area beginning Monday. The rain/snow line will be close especially on Tuesday, so rain and snow are possible with this system. Stay tuned for more details.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected into the New Year.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden