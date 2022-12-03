Strong westerly winds are tapping into colder and drier air. Highs today are barely going to reach into the 20s. Read here for the latest weather developments.
Weekend cold
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today