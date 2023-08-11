Weekend forecast

End of week rain...
Friday shows a possibility of t-storms for the evening. There is a slight risk of severe t-storms with hail and gusty winds the main threats. Highs were in the lower to middle 80s. More of the same is expected for the coming days.
Next rain chances…
A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for Sunday and Monday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the middle parts of the nation for the middle of August.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden