BREAKING:

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
627 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             HOWARD                WINNESHIEK

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CLARK

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              RICHLAND              VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN,
BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, CRESCO, DECORAH, DODGE CENTER,
LA CROSSE, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, PRESTON,
RICHLAND CENTER, ROCHESTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA,
WAUKON, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.

Weekend forecast

The Coulee Region will be looking at possibly severe t-storms this evening.

End of week rain...

Friday shows a possibility of t-storms for the evening. There is a slight risk of severe t-storms with hail and gusty winds the main threats. Highs were in the lower to middle 80s. More of the same is expected for the coming days.

Next rain chances…

A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for Sunday and Monday. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s.

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the middle parts of the nation for the middle of August.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

