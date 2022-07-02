Weekend forecast...

Friday weather...
The end of the work week has brought beautiful weather to the Coulee Region. A cold front has brought a nice feel to the air, and highs were in the 70s to lower 80s.
Front moves away...
Northwesterly winds have tapped into slightly cooler air, and highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Showers return for the later parts of the week...
A series of weak low pressure areas will bring weak fronts and a chance of t-storms this weekend. High temperatures and humidity will increase a bit by Sunday. All in all this is great weather for the holiday weekend. Keep it tuned to WXOW 19 for any weather updates to the storm situation.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place this month. Indeed the warm dome will last through the first couple of weeks of July.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden