Weekend gloom

La Crosse area forecast

Thursday/Friday night snow…

3 to 6 inches of snow fell on the Coulee Region yesterday with a few heavier amounts noted in Minnesota. Preston reported 9.5” Roads became hazardous, but the system is moving away now.

Another weak disturbance…

An area of light snow and mist is expected to redevelop early today, but amounts are likely to be light. Still, roads could be a little slick.

Temperatures this week and weekend…

Readings are expected to be in the 30s for the next 6 days or so. More snow and some rains are possible from time to time.

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the western half of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the northeast.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

