Weekend gloomy weather

Mississippi River flooding…
The Mississippi River has crested at La Crosse, but flooding continues for the next week and a half or so.
Warming trend…
It was a beautiful Friday, but we will also saw showers starting late in the afternoon. Friday’s highs were in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Rain and snow…
Showers are expected today. Rain is also possible Sunday and a few snow showers will fall, too.
Medium range trends…
A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the eastern United States for early May.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden