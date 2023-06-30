Weekend heat.

Warm end of the work week...
Highs rose well into the 80s on Friday. A storm system spread some rain north and south of the area. More heat is set to move in.
Weekend weather pattern...
Warmer than normal weather will grace our skies for Saturday and Sunday. We will also avoid any rain this weekend, too.
Showers return for the later parts of the week...
There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Once again high temperatures and humidity will increase
Medium range trends...
The temperatures for the Upper Mississippi River are expected to be below normal for the second week of July. There appears to be plenty of uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden