 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend heat.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will hold mostly dry weather for this weekend.

Warm end of the work week...

Highs rose well into the 80s on Friday. A storm system spread some rain north and south of the area. More heat is set to move in.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-06-30T152629.207.png
Todays highs xo (38).png

Weekend weather pattern...

Warmer than normal weather will grace our skies for Saturday and Sunday. We will also avoid any rain this weekend, too.

Weekend Planner xo (36).png

Showers return for the later parts of the week...

There will be a return to weak fronts and a chance of t-storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Once again high temperatures and humidity will increase

7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-06-30T152627.532.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-06-30T152630.975.png

Medium range trends...

The temperatures for the Upper Mississippi River are expected to be below normal for the second week of July. There appears to be plenty of uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-06-30T152637.706.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you