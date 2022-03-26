Weekend kicks off with brisk winds, below average temperatures

Dry, chilly weekend
Due to mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop fast into the teens tonight. Subzero wind chills are possible, so dress warmly if you plan to go outside.
Sunday will see the arrival of high pressure, which will bring calmer winds and temperatures in the 30s.
Watching next week
The focus then shifts to a storm system that will arrive in the middle of next week, bringing a mixed bag of precipitation. It is too early to determine specifics at this time. We will continue to analyze trends and adjust the forecast as needed.
High temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s, which is below average.
Flood Alerts
Rivers have risen as a result of this past week's rain.
A Flood Warning is in effect through Sunday for the Black River near Galesville.