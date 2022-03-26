 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 400 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However, the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late
tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weekend kicks off with brisk winds, below average temperatures

Dry, chilly weekend

Weekend Planxoo.png
We are waking up to continuing cloud cover and wind chills in the single digits. Subzero windchills are possible in certain areas. Sunny skies are expected during the afternoon, with temperatures in the 30s. It will, however, remain windy.
Meteogram Future Wind Gust TOxooo.png

Due to mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop fast into the teens tonight. Subzero wind chills are possible, so dress warmly if you plan to go outside.

Sunday will see the arrival of high pressure, which will bring calmer winds and temperatures in the 30s.

Watching next week

The focus then shifts to a storm system that will arrive in the middle of next week, bringing a mixed bag of precipitation. It is too early to determine specifics at this time. We will continue to analyze trends and adjust the forecast as needed.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph xoo.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xoo.png

High temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s, which is below average.

Flood Alerts 

Rivers have risen as a result of this past week's rain.

A Flood Warning is in effect through Sunday for the Black River near Galesville.

Flood Warning Stuxooo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

