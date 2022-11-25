 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend looks okay.

  • 0

Mostly sunny skies will kick off the weekend on a bright note and highs will reach into the 4os and 50s. A weak weather system will bring rain and snow to the area for Saturday night. Read here for details on how long the warmth will last.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you