Weekend Outlook

La Crosse area forecast

The weekend is here…

A powerful storm brought snow to parts of the Upper Midwest over the last 2 days. Up to 10” fell to the northeast of the La Crosse area. Friday’s highs were stuck in the 20s.

In the wake of the system…

Snow showers continue to wrap into the area, so expect more snow showers and the potential for slippery roads. Lighter snow showers will stick around into this morning.

Temperatures this week and weekend…

Readings are expected to be in the 20s for today, but from then we will see a big drop in readings, especially early next week.

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the much of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the far west.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

