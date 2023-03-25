 Skip to main content
Weekend Outlook

The Coulee Region is showing us cloudier skies for the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine this last week…

High pressure provided plenty of sunshine on Friday. Highs reached into the 40s and lower 50s.

Weekend outlook…

A big storm system will move through the middle of the country today. Its trajectory will keep rain and snow to the southeast of the WXOW viewing area, but clouds will overspread the Coulee Region.

Medium range trends…

A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the first few days of April.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

