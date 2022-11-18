Weekend outlook

Colder trend continues…
Colder than average temperatures will continue through the weekend with highs mostly in the teens and 20s. Clouds and flurries kept temperatures chilly on Friday with highs in the lower 20s.
Snow showers Saturday…
A weak disturbance will bring a chance of snow showers Saturday. Accumulations would be light. Heavier amounts will fall to the north.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the eastern parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the west and the Plains states.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden