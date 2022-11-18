 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend outlook

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Colder trend continues…

Colder than average temperatures will continue through the weekend with highs mostly in the teens and 20s. Clouds and flurries kept temperatures chilly on Friday with highs in the lower 20s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (28).png
Highs Today xo (64).png

Snow showers Saturday…

A weak disturbance will bring a chance of snow showers Saturday. Accumulations would be light. Heavier amounts will fall to the north.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (80).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (80).png

Medium range trends…

Colder than average weather is expected over the eastern parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the west and the Plains states.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (43).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you