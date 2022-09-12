Weekend rain lingers into Monday, but warmer & drier weather is not far

If you liked the fall-like feel this weekend, you will enjoy Monday. Monday will bring a few morning showers that will weaken as they travel further into the Coulee Region.
Showers are attached to the low pressure system that is down south near Chicago. Most showers will stay east of the Mississippi before weakening up, but a few showers west of the river can't be ruled out. Otherwise, you can expect Monday to bring us decreasing clouds into the afternoon/evening with highs reaching the low 70s.
Rainfall totals won't bring much more than 0.10" since we have drier air and weakening showers. Some areas in the region may not even get a drop.
Monday night will stay clear! That will help push lows to the low 50s for a very cool start to Tuesday for most.
Temperatures will rise back into the low 80s on Tuesday as the sky will stay mostly sunny.
More sunshine swings by on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s again.
Thursday will be another pleasant day with highs in the low 80s, but a few more clouds will roll into the forecast for a mostly cloudy sky.
A few rain chances will return to the forecast on Friday and through some of the weekend.
Beyond that, temps will trend above average for the 6-10 day temp outlook.