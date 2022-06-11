Weekend rainfall

Warmer weather...
Sunshine brought highs in the 70s and 80s to your Friday. Temperatures will remain near or above normal going forward.
Allergy symptoms will drop tomorrow...
Rain showers in the area will mean a temporary drop in the pollen counts for today, but the trend will rise quickly for the next week. Grass pollen will peak this coming week.
Showers return for next week...
The next threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances for today. Another weather system or two will affect us this coming week. We are running a deficit for the year, so this is good news.
Medium range trends…
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next few weeks. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the a look at the latest June outlooks.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden