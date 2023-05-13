 Skip to main content
Weekend showers likely

The Coulee Region will see a few showers this weekend.

Mississippi River flooding…

The Mississippi River is falling, but flooding continues until Sunday afternoon at McGregor, Iowa.

Rain…

A low pressure system has funneled moisture into the area Friday bringing rain to the region. That has kept temperatures cooler, mostly in the 60s.

Weekend outlook…

Scattered showers will redevelop for part of the weekend, and highs will reach into the mid-70s on Saturday, but only the mid-60s on Mother’s Day.

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the western United States for the third week of May.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a dry weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

