Weekend sunshine

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse area forecast

Sunshine returned…

Sunshine broke through for the end of the week. Highs were very chilly Friday with readings in the 20s.

Highs Today xo (95).png

Drier pattern…

Our weather pattern has settled down through Tuesday, so expect dry and cold weather, but with warming slated for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reach into the 30s next week.

Weekend Planner xo (23).png

Next storm system…

It’s too early to tell amounts, but it does appear there will be chances of snow Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned to News 19 for the latest updates.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-06T160957.226.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected well into January.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (77).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

