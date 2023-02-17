Weekend warm up

A return to sunshine…
We are finishing up the work week on a sunny note, but chilly temperatures dominated the scene with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees.
Improving weather…
The weekend will bring southerly winds, and our highs will return into the upper 30s to middle 40s. There will be a slight chance of flurries on Sunday, but I expect no accumulation.
Later week snowstorm…
The forecast brings in snow accumulation for Wednesday and Thursday, but it is too early to get details for this system.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and central United States.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a nice evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden