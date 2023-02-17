 Skip to main content
Weekend warm up

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see a weekend warm up.

A return to sunshine…

We are finishing up the work week on a sunny note, but chilly temperatures dominated the scene with highs in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (87).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (13).png

Improving weather…

The weekend will bring southerly winds, and our highs will return into the upper 30s to middle 40s. There will be a slight chance of flurries on Sunday, but I expect no accumulation.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-17T154359.201.png

Later week snowstorm…

The forecast brings in snow accumulation for Wednesday and Thursday, but it is too early to get details for this system.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (10).png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and central United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-02-17T154405.001.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

