Weekend warming

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region warm up will begin this weekend.

Warming this weekend...

Our weather pattern will shift to warmer readings for Saturday and Sunday. I still don’t expect any snow for the weekend. Highs will be in the 30s for the weekend and even a few 40s for much of the upcoming week, too.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (76).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-02-03T150633.772.png
Weekend Planner xo (26).png

Rain showers possible…

The return of warmth will bring with it a chance of showers, especially Monday and then Wednesday and Thursday. Snow may mix in on Thursday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-03T150629.865.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern and central United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Southwestern United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (98).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Tags

