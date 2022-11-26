Mostly sunny skies will kick off the weekend on a bright note and highs will reach into the 40s and 50s. A weak weather system will bring rain and snow to the area for Saturday night. Keep an eye on the forecast if you have travel plans. Read here for all the details.
Weekend warmth
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
