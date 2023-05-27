Weekend warmth

Sunshine continues…
A high-pressure system is dominating the middle of the country, and our temperatures have settled down a bit, too. Yesterday’s highs were in the 70s. And we reported more of the same for today.
Dry stretch of weather…
Dry weather will dominate the next several days, as the main storm track stays south. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s and 80s for the next week or so. The next chance of storms will be next Wednesday night and Thursday
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northern half of the United States through the first week of June.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden