Weekend warmup

Warming this weekend...
Our weather pattern is shifting to warmer readings for today and Sunday. I still don’t expect any snow for the weekend. Highs will be in the 30s for the weekend and even a few 40s for much of the upcoming week, too.
Rain showers possible…
The return of warmth will bring with it a chance of showers, especially Monday and then Wednesday and Thursday. Snow may mix in on Thursday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern and central United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Southwestern United States.
Have a nice weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden