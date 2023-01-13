Weekend weather ahead

Stubborn clouds...
It was another chilly and cloudy Friday with northwesterly winds. Highs were in the 20s, but there is warming ahead for the weekend.
Some sunshine ahead…
Partly cloudy conditions will occur for Saturday, but clouds return for Sunday. Highs will be mostly in the 30s which are above the normal values for mid-January.
Active weather next week…
It’s too early to pick out if a major storm is going to develop, but we will be monitoring. Rain is expected for Monday with light snow lingering into Tuesday. Another storm system will take aim at the Midwest Thursday and Friday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at late in January.
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden