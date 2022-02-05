Weekend weather is dry and slightly warmer.

Bitter cold wind chills…
A few flurries fell on the Coulee Region Friday, but it was mostly a dusting with only minimal issues on our roads. Highs Friday remained very cold reaching into the single digits to lower teens. A northwesterly winds kept wind chills below zero for the day.
Weekend temperatures…
Highs will slowly warm this weekend. After a subzero start today, highs will rise into the upper teens and lower 20s this afternoon. Sunday will see highs in the lower to middle 20s with mostly cloudy skies. The best weather to come will be milder 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and no major storms are expected to arrive. There will be a few snow showers possible later next week.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the middle of February are slightly favoring above normal weather for the High Plains and the far western states. Below normal readings will play out over the eastern half of the nation.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden