Weekend weather looks great.

The weekend is here!
Good weather has taken over in the Coulee Region for this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine and temperatures will be a tad below average.
Less active weather will lead to sunny skies through Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward cooler than normal conditions for the Upper Midwest.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden