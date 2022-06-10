 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend weather looks soggy at times.

  • Updated
  • 0

The next threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances into Saturday. Another weather system or two will affect us this coming week. We are running a deficit for the year, so this is good news. Read here for the latest details.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you